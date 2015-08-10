BRIEF-Ageas, Muang Thai Life Assurance and Military Bank form JV in Vietnam

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ageas SA :

* Ageas, Muang Thai Life Assurance and Military Bank establish a life insurance joint venture in Vietnam

* Ageas will have an equity shareholding of 29 pct in new company, Muang Thai Life Assurance 10 pct, and Military Bank 61 pct

* Military Bank and MB Ageas Life will enter into a 15-year exclusive bancassurance agreement

* Total capital investment for three partners will amount to around 46 million euros ($50.44 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)