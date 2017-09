Aug 10 (Reuters) - Promsvyazcapital BV:

* Says controlling stake in Bank Vozrozhdenie will be sold to Promsvyazbank shareholders following regulators’ approval

* Says it has reached an agreement to consolidate a controlling stake Bank Vozrozhdenie

* Says purchase of controlling stake in Bank Vozrozhdenie will not interfere negotiations on possibility of merger with Absolut Bank Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)