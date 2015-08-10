FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scanfil Q2 operating profit down at EUR 2.3 million
August 10, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Scanfil Q2 operating profit down at EUR 2.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* Q2 turnover 52.8 million euros ($57.90 million) versus 60.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 2.3 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* Changes its estimate on development of turnover and operating profit in 2015

* Operating profit before non-recurring items for 2015 is estimated to be 14 million-18 million euros

* Now estimates that its turnover for 2015 will be 350 million-365 million euros

* Earlier expected turnover to increase by 2-8 pct in 2015, and operating profit before non-recurring items of 13-17 million euros

