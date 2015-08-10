BRIEF-Astrazeneca in cancer vaccine collaboration with Medimmune

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Medimmune enters into strategic cancer vaccine collaboration and license agreement with inovio pharmaceuticals

* Medimmune will make an upfront payment of $27.5 million to inovio as well as potential future payments upon reaching development

* Agreement includes clinical-stage ino-3112 hpv cancer vaccine and preclinical collaboration to develop additional cancer vaccine candidates 10 august 2015

* Medimmune will fund all development costs