August 10, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca in cancer vaccine collaboration with Medimmune

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Medimmune enters into strategic cancer vaccine collaboration and license agreement with inovio pharmaceuticals

* Medimmune will make an upfront payment of $27.5 million to inovio as well as potential future payments upon reaching development

* Agreement includes clinical-stage ino-3112 hpv cancer vaccine and preclinical collaboration to develop additional cancer vaccine candidates 10 august 2015

* Medimmune will fund all development costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
