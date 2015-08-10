FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Isaria Wohnbau H1 revenues down at EUR 37.3 mln
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Isaria Wohnbau H1 revenues down at EUR 37.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* H1 revenues of 37.3 million euros (H1 2014: 58.0 million euros)

* H1 EBIT of 8.0 million euros (H1 2014: 6.3 million euros)

* H1 balanced result after tax of 0.1 million euros (H1 2014: 0.8 million euros)

* Substantial increase in profit expected for whole of 2015

* Company therefore continues to adhere to its forecast of consolidated earnings after taxes in high single-digit million euro range for 2015 as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.