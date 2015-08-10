FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elisa: maximum mobile interconnection fees reduced to 1.25 cents per minute
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 10, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elisa: maximum mobile interconnection fees reduced to 1.25 cents per minute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj :

* Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority FICORA has issued decision of the maximum interconnection fees for Finnish mobile operators

* All Finnish mobile operators have an equal interconnection fee, which is currently 1.87 cents per minute

* From 1 December 2015 the maximum interconnection fee is reduced to 1.25 eurocents per minute. This decision is valid for three years

* Interconnection fee change does not have any impact on Elisa’s profits, nor 2015 outlook and mid-term financial targets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

