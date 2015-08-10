FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paragon Group of Companies announces launch of bonds due 2024
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Paragon Group of Companies announces launch of bonds due 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :

* Launch of sterling denominated 6% bonds due 2024

* Says bonds are available to retail investors

* Says launch follows paragon’s previous retail bond issues in February 2013 and January 2014, in which a total of £185 million of retail bonds were issued.

* Says paragon retains right to close offer early

* Offer period will open on Aug 10 and is expected to close at noon (London Time) on Aug 24, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.