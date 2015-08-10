BRIEF-Dairy Crest says dairies ops sale on track to complete in 2015

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc :

* Today’s announcement that CMA proposes to accept Müller’s undertakings is a positive step forward, extended timetable allows us to complete sale in 2015

* CMA proposes to accept Müller’s undertakings - sale of Dairy Crest’s dairies operations on track to complete in 2015

* CMA announced that there were reasonable grounds for believing that undertakings offered by Müller may address CMA’s competition concerns

* CMA has also announced an extension of its deadline for consideration of undertakings by statutory 40 days from 21 August to 19 October

* Continues to anticipate that sale will complete before end of 2015 should CMA accept undertakings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)