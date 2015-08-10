FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dairy Crest says dairies ops sale on track to complete in 2015
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 10, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dairy Crest says dairies ops sale on track to complete in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc :

* Today’s announcement that CMA proposes to accept Müller’s undertakings is a positive step forward, extended timetable allows us to complete sale in 2015

* CMA proposes to accept Müller’s undertakings - sale of Dairy Crest’s dairies operations on track to complete in 2015

* CMA announced that there were reasonable grounds for believing that undertakings offered by Müller may address CMA’s competition concerns

* CMA has also announced an extension of its deadline for consideration of undertakings by statutory 40 days from 21 August to 19 October

* Continues to anticipate that sale will complete before end of 2015 should CMA accept undertakings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.