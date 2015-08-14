FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's KGHM says could match 2014 net profit, plans dividend
#Market News
August 14, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's KGHM says could match 2014 net profit, plans dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz SA

* Europe’s No.2 copper producer, Poland’s KGHM, expects 2015 stand-alone net profit to be comparable to 2014 when it stood at 2.41 billion zlotys ($643.08 million), the company’s CFO Jaroslaw Romanowski said on Friday.

* The CFO said the company plans to continue paying out one third of the annual profit in dividend.

* At the moment, KGHM does not see a significant threat to its capital spending due to low copper prices, but if the company’s low valuation persists for another 10 months it will have to run asset impairment tests, Romanowski said.

* KGHM says that despite low copper prices this is not a moment to suspend production at its oversees sites. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7476 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
