BRIEF-Poland's KGHM says could match 2014 net profit, plans dividend

* Europe’s No.2 copper producer, Poland’s KGHM, expects 2015 stand-alone net profit to be comparable to 2014 when it stood at 2.41 billion zlotys ($643.08 million), the company’s CFO Jaroslaw Romanowski said on Friday.

* The CFO said the company plans to continue paying out one third of the annual profit in dividend.

* At the moment, KGHM does not see a significant threat to its capital spending due to low copper prices, but if the company’s low valuation persists for another 10 months it will have to run asset impairment tests, Romanowski said.

* KGHM says that despite low copper prices this is not a moment to suspend production at its oversees sites.