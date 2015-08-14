FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KGHM sees risk of hostile takeover, has tools to defend itself
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KGHM sees risk of hostile takeover, has tools to defend itself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Kghm Polska Miedz SA

* Europe’s No.2 copper producer, Poland’s KGHM, sees risk of a hostile takeover due to its low market valuation, but has worked out special procedures that could be launched in case of such a scenario, the firm’s deputy CEO said on Friday.

* Marcin Chmielewski also said that currently KGHM does not take part in any talks with the treasury ministry on its potential involvement in the state-run investment fund known as FIPP that could help rescue the country’s mining industry.

* Sources told Reuters earlier this year that KGHM was among at least three major companies which Poland persuaded to contribute to a bailout fund worth 6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion). Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.