BRIEF-Assima confirms financial guidance following deal with DoD
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Assima confirms financial guidance following deal with DoD

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Assima PLC :

* Consortium led by Leidos Inc and Accenture Federal has just been officially awarded a major contract with US federal government

* Deal is for implementation of a new health record system based on Cerner software solutions for Department of Defense (DoD)

* Contract is valued at $4.3 billion over initial 5 years and project aims to set a new national standard for electronic health record systems

* Assima is an active member of the consortium as provider of the training technologies to be used for the roll-out, throughout the 7 year project

* Project will be phased out with an initial two-year order to be contracted with the winning consortium, to be followed by two three-year options

* Contract is expected to generate in region of $13 million in software revenue for Assima through duration of project, with a significant part to be recognized on H2 2015 accounts as perpetual licences

* Also expect to expand network of software publishers’ partnerships in H2 2015

* Can confidently confirm its financial guidance for 2015, communicated on April 30

* Expects to reach in excess of £20 million ($31.1 million) in revenue (compared to £17.3 million for 2014) and 15 pct of EBITDA (against 2.9 pct for 2014)

Source text: bit.ly/1HBNXuI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6423 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
