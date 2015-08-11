FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tornos H1 net sales at CHF 82.6 million, down 8.5 pct
August 11, 2015 / 4:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tornos H1 net sales at CHF 82.6 million, down 8.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG :

* H1 net sales were 82.6 million Swiss francs ($83.94 million), down 8.5 pct

* H1 operating result (EBIT) stood at -0.9 million Swiss francs, 3.1 million Swiss francs lower than in the previous year (2.2 million Swiss francs)

* H1 net result came to -2.5 million Swiss francs (year-back period: 2.2 million Swiss francs)

* Expects the fourth quarter to make up for the usual seasonal downturn in the summer months

* Group is no longer expecting to exceed the 2014 result Source text - bit.ly/1DEIvMO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

