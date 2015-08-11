BRIEF-Banque Cantonale de Geneve H1 net profit grows 6 pct to CHF 45.3 mln

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale De Geneve :

* H1 net profit grew by 6 pct to 45.3 million Swiss francs ($46.04 million)

* H1 operating profit reached a record level of 60.8 million Swiss francs, up by 6.1 million Swiss francs, an increase of more than 11 pct

* H1 assets under management and administration broke through the significant 20 billion Swiss francs threshold (+4.8 pct at 20.8 billion Swiss francs)

* Estimates that the level of profitability for the full-year 2015 will be similar to that of 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1J89SkF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)