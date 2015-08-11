BRIEF-Manz affirms cut guidance after H1 operating loss

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Manz AG

* Revenue trend in first six months of 2015 critically affected by order cancellation and delays of orders

* Significantly improved EBITDA in Q2 of 2015 in comparison with Q1

* Positive signals in all business segments give cause to expect a better second six months

* Revenues of eur 121.9 million during first six months of 2015

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came to eur -12.9 million

* Expects moderately lower revenues in comparison with previous year and an improved, but prospectively negative EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: