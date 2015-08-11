FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pandora Q2 beats analyst expectations slightly
August 11, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pandora Q2 beats analyst expectations slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Pandora

* Q2 EBITDA 1,311 million Danish crowns ($192.98 million)versus 1,284 million crowns seen in Reuters poll.

* Q2 revenue 3,598 million Danish crowns versus 3,540 million crowns seen in Reuters poll.

* Pandora has decided to increase revenue guidance to more than 16 billion crowns, up from 15 billion crowns.

* EBITDA margin guidance remain unchanged .

* Pandora expects a full year tailwind effect from currencies on revenue of around 12 percent compared to 2014, up from expected 10 percent in May. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7934 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Alexander Tange; Editing by Teis Jensen)

