BRIEF-Pandora takes over distribution in Singapore and the Philippines
August 11, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pandora takes over distribution in Singapore and the Philippines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Pandora A/S

* Pandora takes over distribution in Singapore, Macau and the Philippines.

* Pandora has made an agreement with Norbreeze group, acquires its Pandora store network in Singapore and Macau from 1st January 2016.

* Pandora will reacquire the distribution rights in the Philippines, also owned by Norbreeze.

* Pandora to pay a total amount of SGD 30 million($21.48 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3966 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Alexander Tange; Editing by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
