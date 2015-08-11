FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galenica H1 net sales up 7.9 pct to CHF 1.79 bln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2015 / 5:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galenica H1 net sales up 7.9 pct to CHF 1.79 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Galenica AG :

* H1 consolidated net sales of Galenica Group rose by 7.9 pct in the first half of 2015 to 1,792.3 million Swiss francs ($1.82 billion)

* H1 net profit before deduction of minority interests rose by 5.5 pct to 157.8 million Swiss francs and net profit after deduction of minority interests declined by 2.8 pct to 130.8 million Swiss francs

* H1 EBIT 200.8 million Swiss francs versus 189.0 million Swiss francs year ago

* Is raising the profit forecast and expects that 2015 - calculated at average exchange rates during the first half of 2015 - will see 20th consecutive increase in profit, both before and after minority interests Source text - bit.ly/1J0OcVF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

