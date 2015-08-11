FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Restructuring of Vardia Insurance Group ASA
August 11, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Restructuring of Vardia Insurance Group ASA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Sells its distribution activities in Norway and Sweden to current management and enter into exclusive distribution agreements

* Transaction value is about 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.7 million)

* Transaction involves three subsidiaries in Norway and Sweden; Vardia Forsikring AS, Vardia Eksterne Kanaler AS and Vardia Försäkring AB

* Reported results will also improve

* Vardia and distribution companies enter into exclusive distribution agreements with an initial duration to 2019

* Firmly believes that operational business will continue as usual

* Operations in Denmark will also be reduced significantly

* Has also appointed Terje Finholdt as CFO of Vardia Group

* Lasse Sørensen is the new CEO of Vardia in Denmark Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2180 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

