BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office H1 FFO up 17.5 pct at EUR 24.8 million

Aug 11 (Reuters) - DO Deutsche Office AG :

* H1 funds from operations up by 17.5 pct to 24.8 million euros ($27.2 million) (H1 2014: 21.1 million euros)

* H1 financial result improved significantly: decline of 44.0 pct to -13.6 million euros compared to same period in previous year

* H1 net rental income of 47.4 million euros (H1 2014: 45.1 million euros)

* H1 net profit 27.2 million euros (H1 2014: 97.9 million euros)

* Guidance for 2015 fiscal year specified: based on rental income of about 107 million euros for FY 2015, company expects FFO of 52 million euros

