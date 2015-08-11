FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office H1 FFO up 17.5 pct at EUR 24.8 million
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office H1 FFO up 17.5 pct at EUR 24.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - DO Deutsche Office AG :

* H1 funds from operations up by 17.5 pct to 24.8 million euros ($27.2 million) (H1 2014: 21.1 million euros)

* H1 financial result improved significantly: decline of 44.0 pct to -13.6 million euros compared to same period in previous year

* H1 net rental income of 47.4 million euros (H1 2014: 45.1 million euros)

* H1 net profit 27.2 million euros (H1 2014: 97.9 million euros)

* Guidance for 2015 fiscal year specified: based on rental income of about 107 million euros for FY 2015, company expects FFO of 52 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.