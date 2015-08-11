FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare sees to complete divestment of portfolio to Strides Australia by Aug 31
#Healthcare
August 11, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare sees to complete divestment of portfolio to Strides Australia by Aug 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* Further announcement regarding the divestment of a portfolio of branded and generic products to Strides entities

* Confirms that all contractual conditions precedent in respect of both these transactions were satisfied on 1 August 2015

* These transactions are expected to complete on 31 August 2015

* Would divest to Strides Australia, a portfolio of approximately 130 products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

