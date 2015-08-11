BRIEF-Leoni affirms guidance after consensus-beating Q2

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Leoni AG

* Sales increase of over 13 percent to eur 1,155.7 million in the second quarter of 2015

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by more than 6 percent to eur 50.4 million in the second quarter

* Forecasts reaffirmed: performance on track for the year as a whole

* Still projects increases in consolidated sales to a currency-adjusted level of about eur 4.3 billion

* Still projects increase in consolidated EBIT to more than eur 200 million

* Leoni Q2 net income 35.1 million eur

* Reuters poll average for leoni Q2 sales was 1.107 billion eur, ebit 49.2 million, net profit 31 million