BRIEF-Partnership Assurance posts new business premiums of 231 mln stg

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Partnership Assurance Group Plc

Posts Total new business premiums of £231 million comprising£33 million of care annuities and £2 million of protection sales

* £128 million of individually underwritten annuities; Q2 sales post implementation of the Pension Freedoms increased by over a third vs. Q1, as advisers and customers started to return to the market

* £68 million of medically underwritten Defined Benefit (‘DB’) bulk annuity sales, including £42 million from the largest individually underwritten DB whole of scheme transaction to date

* Total operating profits of £18 million comprising: A loss of £(2) million on new business, £13 million of in-force operating profits and £7 million return on surplus assets, representing a yield of 3.0 pct

* IFRS profit before tax £3 million after £7 million of negative investment variances, £6 million of other non-recurring expenses and £3 million of interest on the Tier 2 bond issued in March 2015

* MCEV increased 2% to £590 million or 147 pence per share at 30 June 2015

* Estimated economic capital surplus of £223 million at 30 June 2015, representing coverage of 156% vs. the Board’s minimum target of 125%

* Assets under management increased by £94 million to £5.0 billion at 30 June 2015

* 2015 interim dividend of 0.5p per share