BRIEF-Telecom Plus says on track to meet FY adjusted pretax profit expectations
August 11, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telecom Plus says on track to meet FY adjusted pretax profit expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc

* Confirms it has continued to trade in line with management expectations since it announced results on 22 June 2015

* Remain on track to meet market expectations for adjusted pre-tax profits of between 54 mln stg and 58 mln stg for current financial year

* Remain on track to deliver a 15 pct increase in dividend to 46 pence per share

* Anticipate that trading conditions will remain challenging until other major suppliers announce a reduction to their standard variable pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

