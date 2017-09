Aug 11 (Reuters) - German Brokers AG :

* Sino-German Ecopark Handels- und Beratungs GmbH decided to exercise option to purchase further block of 19.23 percent shares of German Brokers for a total of 134,188 euros ($147,888.59)

* With forthcoming completion of deal, Sino-German Ecopark Handels- und Beratungs with stake of 47.39 percent will obtain majority at general meetings of German Brokers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)