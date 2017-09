Aug 11 (Reuters) - Coloplast

* Says still expects 7 percent organic sales growth in 2014/15 financial year

* Says still expects EBIT margin of about 32 percent in local currencies in financial year

* Q2 revenue 3.54 billion Danish crowns ($523.08 million)versus 3.55 billion seen in Reuters poll

* Q3 EBIT 1.07 billion crowns versus 1.06 billion seen in Reuters poll