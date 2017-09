Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cancom Se

* Says double-digit sales and earnings growth in q2 and first half of year

* Says q2 was characterized by a strong growth dynamic

* Says sales increase of 24.6% over same quarter last year to 232.3 million euros

* Says group ebitda rose by 17.1% to 13.0 million euros