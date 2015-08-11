BRIEF-Nordjyske Bank H1 net interest and fees income up at DKK 378.6 mln

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nordjyske Bank A/S :
* H1 net interest and fees income 378.6 million Danish crowns ($55.98 million) versus 246.8 million crowns year ago
* H1 loan losses 97.4 million crowns versus 47.9 million crowns year ago
* H1 net income 77.0 million crowns versus 77.5 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2015 core earnings (proforma) at 320 million - 360 million crowns before payment to Indskydergarantifonden, loan losses, value adjustments and merger costs
($1 = 6.7632 Danish crowns)