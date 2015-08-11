FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nordjyske Bank H1 net interest and fees income up at DKK 378.6 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2015 / 11:49 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nordjyske Bank H1 net interest and fees income up at DKK 378.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nordjyske Bank A/S :

* H1 net interest and fees income 378.6 million Danish crowns ($55.98 million) versus 246.8 million crowns year ago

* H1 loan losses 97.4 million crowns versus 47.9 million crowns year ago

* H1 net income 77.0 million crowns versus 77.5 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2015 core earnings (proforma) at 320 million - 360 million crowns before payment to Indskydergarantifonden, loan losses, value adjustments and merger costs

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7632 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.