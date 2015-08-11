FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab Q2 operating income rises, keeps 2015 guidance
#Healthcare
August 11, 2015 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab Q2 operating income rises, keeps 2015 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Genmab

* Says revenue was 281 million Danish crowns ($41.6 million) in first half of 2015 compared to 363 million crowns in first half of 2014

* Says operating income was 212 million crowns in first half of 2015 compared to 65 million crowns in first half of 2014

* Says is maintaining its updated 2015 financial guidance published on May 20, 2015.

* Says on June 30, 2015, company had a cash position of 2,958 million crowns. This represented a net increase of 297 million from December 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7561 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Copenhagen newsroom)

