BRIEF-OMV says intends to issue hybrid notes this year
#Financials
August 11, 2015 / 3:39 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OMV says intends to issue hybrid notes this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - OMV

* Issue of hybrid notes should take place in two tranches and at least reach a benchmark volume

* Depending on consent of supervisory board and given market conditions, issue is intended to take place in 2015

* Details of issue such as total nominal value, issue price and coupon will be determined in a book building process

* Proceeds from issue of hybrid notes shall be used for strengthening group’s financial flexibility as well as for general corporate purposes

* Omv intends to issue hybrid notes Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
