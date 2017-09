Aug 11 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Signs agreement with AC Milan on definitive disposal of Alessio Romagnoli for 25 million euros ($27.66 million)

* Moreover AS Roma to receive 30 percent of future contract exceeding in case of transfer of the player

