BRIEF-Opera Software Q2 core profit in line with recent guidance
#IT Services & Consulting
August 12, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Opera Software Q2 core profit in line with recent guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Opera Software said on Wednesday:

* Q2 revenues $146.2 million (preliminary $146 million)

* Q2 ebitda $29.5 million (preliminary $29 million)

* The company gave preliminary Q2 numbers and a cut in its outlook on Aug 7. The guidance given in that statement was repeated on Wednesday

* The lowered outlook was “due in particular to softness in the non-Instant play video advertising part of Operas advertising business” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
