Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Cytos Biotechnology Ltd exclusively licenses its VLP platform for the treatment of cancer to Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Llc

* Cytos may receive up to $90 million in development milestones and may receive up to double-digit royalties on net sales from successfully developed products