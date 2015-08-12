FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cicor Technologies H1 order intake down 1.6 pct to CHF 98.6 mln
August 12, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cicor Technologies H1 order intake down 1.6 pct to CHF 98.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* H1 order intake of 98.6 million Swiss francs ($100 million), which in Swiss franc terms was only 1.6 pct down

* Sales fell 10.5 pct, from 102.9 million Swiss francs(first half of 2014) to 92.1 million Swiss francs in first half of 2015

* Group’s EBITDA in first half of 2015 amounted to 7.9 million Swiss francs, 10.0 pct lower than EBITDA in prior-year period

* H1 EBIT amounted to 3.4 million Swiss francs, which was 21.6 pct down on prior-year period

* Upward momentum expected for second half of year

* Anticipates slightly higher volumes in second half of year

* Anticipates as well as upward momentum in terms of operating result and profitability compared with first six months - but only if currency situation does not cause economic conditions to deteriorate any further

