BRIEF-Fish farmer Marine Harvest lowers full-year harvest outlook
August 12, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fish farmer Marine Harvest lowers full-year harvest outlook

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest :

* Q2 operational EBIT falls to NOK 719 million compared to NOK 698 million in a Reuters poll and NOK 1,220 million in the same period a year ago

* Says harvest guidance for 2015 is 430,000 tonnes, 10 000 tonnes lower than previous guidance

* Proposes quarterly dividend of NOK 1.30 per share flat from previous quarter

* Q2 harvest volume 104,158 tonnes (Reuters poll 104,000 tonnes)

* Says Q3 has started strong, with improved prices in all main markets

* “With an expected limited supply growth in the periods to come, we expect the market balance to remain tight”. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
