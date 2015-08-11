FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore says willing to extend post commencement funding to Optimum
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore says willing to extend post commencement funding to Optimum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Glencore media statement on Optimum

* Optimum disputing the Eskom penalty claim which would have the effect of Optimum supplying coal to Eskom for an effective price of r1 per ton

* Is willing to extend certain post commencement funding to Optimum

* Business rescue practitioners will determine appropriate course of action for Optimum and are attempting to engage with Eskom

* Optimum is now in business rescue as a result of the severe financial hardship which it has been suffering as a result of the Eskom contract Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
