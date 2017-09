Aug 11 (Reuters) - Afren Plc

* Review and sale of assets

* Appointed simon appell, daniel imison and catherine williamson of alixpartners as administrators

* No other company within Afren Group has appointed administrators or taken any other step to commence insolvency proceedings

* Administrators currently undertaking a review of all assets; have appointed blackstone group as financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: