BRIEF-Fastnet Oil & Gas to seek approval for healthcare-focused investment
August 11, 2015 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fastnet Oil & Gas to seek approval for healthcare-focused investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fastnet Oil & Gas Plc :

* Board believes that economic conditions have created an environment in which it is not possible for Fastnet to find partners to carry

* Has not been able to identify M&A opportunity, in oil and gas sector, which would create value for shareholders

* Therefore be a suitable use of company’s available cash of us$15.9 million (as at 31 july 2015).

* Board has determined that it is not in best interests of shareholders to either pursue M&A opportunities or to expend further resources on company’s existing assets

* To undertake fundamental change in business pursuant to AIM rules and ESM rules and seek shareholder approval to adopt investing policy, focused on investments in healthcare

* Intention to terminate all further expenditure on its Celtic Sea portfolio of licensing options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
