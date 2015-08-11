FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2015 / 3:59 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Highlight Communications H1 sales down at CHF 126.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Highlight Communications AG :

* H1 consolidated sales of 126.7 million Swiss francs ($128.51 million) below previous year’s figure (216.3 million francs) as expected

* H1 consolidated net profit for period at 0.6 million francs due to currency effects (previous year’s period: 5.9 million francs)

* Forecast re-confirmed for fiscal year 2015

* H1 EBIT at 7.2 million francs remained below previous year’s level (9.7 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9859 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

