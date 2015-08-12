BRIEF-LPKF posts H1 EBIT loss as weak LDS business weighs

Aug 12 (Reuters) - LPKF

* At eur 42.4 million, consolidated revenue for first six months was down 7 pct

* EBIT was negative in first half-year, amounting to eur -3.2 million

* Internally all signs are currently pointing towards saving, streamlining and focusing on core activities

* Numerous initiatives are already underway that will lower costs in 2015 and reduce break-even point to below eur 100 million in revenue

* Forecast for 2016 and subsequent years is being reviewed at present and will be published on november 11