BRIEF-IDEX Q2 EBITDA loss increases to NOK 48.0 million

Idex ASA :

* Q2 total revenue 33,000 Norwegian crowns ($3,980.08) versus 6,000 crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 48.0 million crowns versus loss 25.0 million crowns year ago

* Says in H2 2015, IDEX and undisclosed global payments company will commence a worldwide biometric payment card programme

* Says strategic partnership with the global payments company expected to deliver initial trials in H2 2015 which should lead to shipments from late 2016

