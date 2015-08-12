FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IDEX Q2 EBITDA loss increases to NOK 48.0 million
#IT Services & Consulting
August 12, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IDEX Q2 EBITDA loss increases to NOK 48.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Idex ASA :

* Q2 total revenue 33,000 Norwegian crowns ($3,980.08) versus 6,000 crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 48.0 million crowns versus loss 25.0 million crowns year ago

* Says in H2 2015, IDEX and undisclosed global payments company will commence a worldwide biometric payment card programme

* Says strategic partnership with the global payments company expected to deliver initial trials in H2 2015 which should lead to shipments from late 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2913 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
