Aug 12 (Reuters) - ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* Says fully subscribed offset issue for 8.5 million Swedish crowns ($987,774.83)

* Company reduces its debts by about 8.5 million crowns and receives proceeds of about 8.5 million in new equity

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6052 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)