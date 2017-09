BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster reports organic loss in revenues of 4.6 pct to CHF 425.1 mln in H1

Aug 13 (Reuters) - AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :

* H1 organic loss in revenues of 4.6 pct to 425.1 million Swiss francs ($435.24 million) and an EBIT before special effects of -2.9 million Swiss francs (previous year 8.3 million Swiss francs)

* Planned capital increase of approx. 200 million Swiss francs

* Restrained outlook for business year 2015

* Expects a company net loss after non-recurring expenses of around 160 million Swiss francs - 190 million Swiss francs in 2015

* Planned EBITDA for 2018 of over 100 million Swiss francs