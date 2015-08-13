FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest Q2 pre-tax profit NOK 348 million, below expectations
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest Q2 pre-tax profit NOK 348 million, below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest :

* Q2 pre-tax profit 348 million Norwegian crowns ($42.70 million) (Reuters poll 369 million crowns)

* Q2 net interest income 584 million crowns (Reuters poll 589 million crowns)

* Q2 loan losses 38 million crowns (Reuters poll 53.2 million crowns)

* Says write-downs in 2015 are expected to be in the region of 200 million crowns for the year seen as a whole

* Says goal of a Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 13.5 percent by the end of 2016 still applies

Source text for Eikon: [ID:nObiWDVSta, nL5N10I31F]

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1584 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

