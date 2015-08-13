FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Austevoll Q2 profit beats expectations
August 13, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Austevoll Q2 profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood Asa

* Q2 EBIT before value adjustment for biomasss NOK 605 million above a mean forecast for 473 million in a Reuters poll and 580 million in the same quarter a year ago

* The IFRS biomass adjustment for the quarter was negative at NOK 225 million (Q2 2014: negative at NOK 224 million)

* The Group paid dividends of NOK 684 million in Q2 2015, compared with NOK 564 million in Q2 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

