BRIEF-Leroy Seafood Q2 EBITDA at 470 million crowns, beats expectations

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group ASA :

* Q2 turnover 3.32 billion Norwegian crowns ($406.56 million) (Reuters poll 3.26 billion crowns)

* Q2 EBITDA 470 million crowns (Reuters poll 432 million crowns)

* Q2 harvest volume 40,295 tonnes (Reuters poll 40,877 tonnes)

* Says operating profit before fair value adjustment of biomass of 370 million crowns in Q2 2015, compared with 500 million crowns in Q2 2014

* Says for Q2 2015, Lerøy Seafood Group is reporting revenue of 3,324 million crowns, compared with 3,177 million crowns in same period in 2014

* Says group currently estimates a total harvest volume of 181,500 GWT for 2015, including share of LSG’s volume from associates Source text for Eikon:

