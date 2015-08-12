FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's FCA gets high court injunction against 5 defendants for market abuse
August 12, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA gets high court injunction against 5 defendants for market abuse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* Secures high court judgment awarding injunction and over £7 million in penalties against five defendants for market abuse

* Hearing is to be fixed to determine various consequential issues including terms of final injunction

* Secured a number of other enforcement actions against firms and individuals for layering including cases against swift trade

* High court held fca is entitled to permanent injunctions, penalties against da vinci invest ltd, mineworld ltd, szabolcs banya, gyorgy szabolcs brad, tamas pornye for committing market abuse (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
