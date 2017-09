Aug 12 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :

* Resignation as directors and chairman / appointment of chairman

* Judy Dlamini indicated her intention to resign as chairman and director at aspen’s AGM, scheduled for Dec. 7, 2015

* Agreed that Kuseni Dlamini, currently independent non-exec director, be appointed as chairman with effect from that date