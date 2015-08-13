FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Salzgitter says restructuring drives H1 turnaround
August 13, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Salzgitter says restructuring drives H1 turnaround

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Salzgitter AG

* Salzgitter Group confirms turnaround in first half of 2015

* Earnings before taxes significantly up on previous year

* “Salzgitter AG 2015” restructuring program is driving force behind improved earnings

* Forecast for financial year 2015 confirmed

* Eur 33.1 million in expenses for structure-enhancing measures was incurred

* H1 after-tax result stood at eur 41.3 million (first half of 2014: eur -15.9)

* Return on capital employed (ROCE) was recorded at 5.4 % (first half of 2014: 1.1 %)

* Strip steel unit expects clearly negative result in Q3

* Plate/section steel unit expects visible improvement in profit

* Energy unit expects 2015 sales below 2014

* Trading unit expects lower sales, pretax profit in 2015

* Technology unit will be challenged to match last year’s sales and profit levels in 2015

* H1 crude steel production 3,522 billion kt versus 3,697 kt year ago

* H1 net profit 41 million eur versus loss of 16 million eur year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

