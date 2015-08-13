BRIEF-Photocure Q2 operating loss shrinks to NOK 1.9 million

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA :

* Q2 total revenue 34.8 million Norwegian crowns ($4.26 million) versus 25.5 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating loss 1.9 million crowns versus loss 5.7 million crowns year ago

* Says expects revenues to continue to grow in 2015 driven by an increase of Hexvix/Cysview in-market unit sales of 10 pct

* Says expects phase 3 trial to cost $8.5 million over three years, of which an estimated $2.5 million (20 million crowns) will be invested in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

