BRIEF-MyCab wins governmental agreement in Sweden
August 13, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MyCab wins governmental agreement in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - MyCab International SA :

* MyCab wins governmental agreement in Sweden

* Agreement comprises domestic ground transportation services for all governmental entities in Sweden

* Agreement will be active from Oct. 2015 and spans over two years, with a conditional extension of additional two years

* Says will result in an increase on MyCab’s consolidated sales of about 8 million euros ($8.90 million) per annum

Source text: bit.ly/1WkRtVw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

