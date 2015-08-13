BRIEF-MyCab wins governmental agreement in Sweden

Aug 13 (Reuters) - MyCab International SA :
* MyCab wins governmental agreement in Sweden
* Agreement comprises domestic ground transportation services for all governmental entities in Sweden
* Agreement will be active from Oct. 2015 and spans over two years, with a conditional extension of additional two years
* Says will result in an increase on MyCab’s consolidated sales of about 8 million euros ($8.90 million) per annum
